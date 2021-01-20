Suspicious device at Drummond Park prompts bomb squad call; determined to not be explosive

UPDATED: Salt Spring RCMP Sgt. Clive Seabrook reports that the device in question was determined to not be explosive and has been destroyed. Drummond Park is again open to the public.

Salt Spring RCMP are asking members of the public to stay away from the Isabella Point Road area this afternoon after a suspicious device was located at Drummond Park earlier this morning

Sgt. Clive Seabrook said the detachment received a report about the potential device around 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The object is consistent with a pipe bomb, although the casing is plastic and not metal. RCMP explosive specialists from the Lower Mainland have been called in to deal with the potential threat and are expected to be finished by later Wednesday afternoon.

“There’s a high likelihood that it just looks like a device and is completely harmless, but there is a small possibility that it isn’t,” Seabrook said. “Out of an abundance of caution we are having it disposed of appropriately.”

RCMP are asking people to avoid the area until the device is removed. Traffic to Fulford village and the ferry terminal has not been affected. Isabella Point Road remains open to residents but police are asking that traffic remain local-only, and warn the road could be closed if traffic seems to be increasing.