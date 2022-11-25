Friday, November 25, 2022
November 25, 2022
SEARCH
News

Timothy Peterson to chair Salt Spring LTC

By Robb Magley

Salt Spring Island’s Local Trust Committee (LTC) will have a new chair — a 45-year resident of Lasqueti Island. 

Trustee Timothy Peterson, from the Lasqueti Island Local Trust Area, was appointed Thursday, Nov. 24 by Islands Trust Council (ITC) chair Peter Luckham, a Thetis Islander who had served the previous two terms as Salt Spring’s LTC chair. 

Peterson, who was also recently elected by fellow trustees to become ITC vice-chair, will join two Salt Spring Islanders voted in by public election in October — newly elected trustee Jamie Harris and re-elected trustee Laura Patrick — completing the three-person Salt Spring LTC in time for its first public meeting in December. 

The local trust committee chair position is, as part of the Islands Trust Act, appointed by the ITC chair for each of the 12 committees in the Islands Trust area. Peterson, a third-term trustee, was also appointed to chair Galiano and Hornby Islands’ LTCs.  

In his letter of interest submitted to ITC as part of his vice-chair appointment, Peterson describes himself as an artist, musician, gardener and cook.  

“I have been a small business owner, and have worked at a variety of island-based occupations,” reads the letter. “I value the natural environment of our islands and recognize the varied threats to our environment from increased development pressures and climate change. I also recognize the threats to our communities and rural lifestyle from the challenges of housing availability and affordability, reduced community diversity, and the increasing difficulties of maintaining local services. I believe that working together we can address these challenges in a meaningful and productive way.” 

The Trust press release with a full list of the chair appointments for each island is available here.

LTCs are responsible for land use planning and regulation, as laid out by the Islands Trust Act; their responsibilities include preparation and adoption of official community plans, zoning and subdivision bylaws, regulation of soil removal and deposit, and authorization of permits. 

Salt Spring Island’s newly formed LTC will hold its first meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13. 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Vulnerable section of Isabella Point Road gets pre-winter upgrade

A new road surface on Isabella Point Road may not look different to drivers once completed, but the below-asphalt improvements will be significant and will help keep that section of road protected during future flood events. 

Viewpoint: Restorative Justice has many uses for building community

It’s Restorative Justice (RJ) Week in B.C.: a time to recognize the alternatives to the criminal justice system that exist in communities across Canada, and also here on Salt Spring Island.

Xwaaqw’um ecological restoration outlined

Over the next five years, some 20 hectares of field at Xwaaqw’um, also known as Burgoyne Bay Provincial Park, will be — slowly — transformed through restoration work, in partnership with Cowichan Tribes and BC Parks.

East meets West in Harant odyssey 

two internationally renowned ensembles, Constantinople and Cappella Mariana, collaborate to present surviving compositions of Czech nobleman, traveller, humanist, soldier, writer and composer Kryštof Harantand introduce audiences to his literary tradition: his record of a unique trip to the Middle East which he chronicled in his book Journey from Bohemia to the Holy Land, by way of Venice and the Sea published in 1608. 

Weather

Salt Spring Island
overcast clouds
5.2 ° C
5.8 °
3.8 °
82 %
3.1kmh
100 %
Fri
6 °
Sat
5 °
Sun
7 °
Mon
3 °
Tue
-1 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933