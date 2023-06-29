Thursday, June 29, 2023
June 29, 2023
SEARCH
News

SWING, Walter (Walt)


We sadly announce the passing of Walter (Walt) Swing on Saturday, June 10th, at Lady Minto Hospital on Salt Spring Island, BC, in his 96th year. Surrounded by his loving and grateful sons, Steven (Glenna), Terry, Bill (Jenny), and Paul (on video from England). He is predeceased by his beloved wife Peggy and his ‘favourite’ brother Bob.
He was a fiercely proud grandpa to Scott (Niki), Simon, Megan (Andrew), Liam, and Cole, and great-grandfather (GG) to Brady and Sloan.
Walt grew up in Hamilton, Ontario, and became a successful Chartered Accountant. He, Peggy, and Terry retired to Salt Spring Island, his little piece of heaven, in 1985.
Walt was an active and engaged member of his community, supporting many causes, including the Special Olympics, and making many friends. He was a faithful (and award-winning!) golfer with his good buddies, the Fickle Fingers.
Our family is greatly indebted to special neighbours and friends, Camille and Martin Ogilvie, for more kindnesses than we can count, and Bronwyn and Graham Lorimer for their care and support.
Special thanks go to Dr. Ian Gummeson and Dr. Holly Slakov for their exceptional care, especially during his short battle with cancer, and both of whom he highly regarded. We are additionally grateful for the caring staff at Lady Minto Hospital. Walter chose to evoke his right to MAID, saying goodbye on his own terms and in his own time.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. To remember Walt, please be kind and generous to each other! If so moved, a donation to Lady Minto Hospital would be appreciated by his family.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More obituaries

FAULKNER, Catherine

1928 ~ 2023 My dear friend passed quietly on April 6, 2023 after a brief and peaceful period of letting go of this life. Catherine was...

FLETCHER, Elizabeth Ann nee Atkinson

Elizabeth Ann Fletcher nee AtkinsonDecember 24, 1936 ~ April 30, 2023 Nurture and nature united generously in Elizabeth, born in Vancouver BC on Christmas Eve...

WEBBER, Patricia June nee Burritt

Patricia June Webber nee Burritt Born March 25, 1945, died June 6, 2023 at Lady Minto Hospitable, Salt Spring Island, after a lengthy journey with...

NIELSEN, Harry

Harry Nielsen passed away on April 11, 2023 surrounded by his family on Salt Spring Island. He was 7 weeks shy of 97. Harry...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
scattered clouds
18.7 ° C
21.8 °
11.7 °
66 %
3.1kmh
40 %
Thu
19 °
Fri
18 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
17 °
Mon
20 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933