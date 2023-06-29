SWING, Walter (Walt)



We sadly announce the passing of Walter (Walt) Swing on Saturday, June 10th, at Lady Minto Hospital on Salt Spring Island, BC, in his 96th year. Surrounded by his loving and grateful sons, Steven (Glenna), Terry, Bill (Jenny), and Paul (on video from England). He is predeceased by his beloved wife Peggy and his ‘favourite’ brother Bob.

He was a fiercely proud grandpa to Scott (Niki), Simon, Megan (Andrew), Liam, and Cole, and great-grandfather (GG) to Brady and Sloan.

Walt grew up in Hamilton, Ontario, and became a successful Chartered Accountant. He, Peggy, and Terry retired to Salt Spring Island, his little piece of heaven, in 1985.

Walt was an active and engaged member of his community, supporting many causes, including the Special Olympics, and making many friends. He was a faithful (and award-winning!) golfer with his good buddies, the Fickle Fingers.

Our family is greatly indebted to special neighbours and friends, Camille and Martin Ogilvie, for more kindnesses than we can count, and Bronwyn and Graham Lorimer for their care and support.

Special thanks go to Dr. Ian Gummeson and Dr. Holly Slakov for their exceptional care, especially during his short battle with cancer, and both of whom he highly regarded. We are additionally grateful for the caring staff at Lady Minto Hospital. Walter chose to evoke his right to MAID, saying goodbye on his own terms and in his own time.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. To remember Walt, please be kind and generous to each other! If so moved, a donation to Lady Minto Hospital would be appreciated by his family.