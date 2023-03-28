Wednesday, March 29, 2023
March 29, 2023
Skeena Queen comes into Fulford Harbour dock.
News

Summer schedule adds two daily Fulford sailings

By Driftwood Staff

People travelling between Fulford and Swartz Bay will have more sailing options this summer.

BC Ferries has added two additional daily sailings to the route from June 28 to Sept. 4.

The first sailing of the Skeena Queen will leave Fulford Harbour at 6 a.m., rather than the current 6:15, and the last sailing from Swartz Bay will be at 10 p.m. Other Fulford departures will be 7:40 (except on Sundays), 9:25 and 11:10 a.m., 12:50, 2:35, 4:20, 6, 7:40 and 9:15 p.m. Swartz Bay departures will be 6:50 (except on Sundays), 8:35 and 10:20 a.m., plus 12 noon, 1:45, 3:30, 5:10, 6:55, 8:30 and 10 p.m.

Salt Spring Island Ferry Advisory Committee chair Harold Swierenga said summer service will also be enhanced with hourly sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen, and more sailings on the Long Harbour to Tsawwassen route.

