United win Leversedge Cup

Salt Spring United’s Div. 3 women’s team emerged winners of the Frank Leversedge Cup in Lower Island Women’s Soccer Association play on Sunday.

Facing Lakehill Gunners in Saanich, the game was tied at the end of the first half, and remained that way through regulation time.

Jody Pringle scored not only the first-half goal, but also one in both 15-minute overtime halves, leading to a 3-1 score.

Team player/manager Lorna Walde said game stand-outs were Erica Rimmer, Sue Anne Connolly and Pringle.

“[Rimmer] is amazing in the air, winning header after header,” she said, while praising Connolly for her solid centre defence play.

In cup games, Salt Spring beat Div. 3 team Bays United 5-0, Castaways Div. 3 3-1, Fusion Fire Over 30Bs 7-0 and then a Victoria Athletics team 4-1 just last week to advance to the final against Lakehill.

Walde said the team has come so far this season and really found its stride.

The team finished second in their league with a record of 12 wins and four losses. Salt Spring United scored the most number of goals — 42 — and had only 19 scored against them. Peninsula was the top Div. 3 team, with a record of 13 wins and two losses.

“We are really looking forward to next year,” said Walde.

Because of United’s strong finish, they will likely be promoted to Div. 2 for the coming season.