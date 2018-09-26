Squash exhibition match entertains

A packed house was treated to a wildly entertaining exhibition match at the Salt Spring Squash Club on Sept. 13.

B.C.’s number-2-ranked woman player, 20-year-old Grace Thomas of Victoria, took on Scotland’s Alan Thomson, a top European 55+ player and recent champion.

“It had all the makings of a great challenge,” said squash club president Markus Wenzel. “Diminutive local young lady takes on wily veteran from afar — and did not disappoint. Alan’s clever shots, honed from decades of international competitions, gave him the early edge, but Grace’s adept shot-making and gazelle-like quickness kept things close.”

Wenzel said the pair had the raucous crowd, many of whom had not seen a live match, on the edge of their seats for over an hour. Thomas ultimately took the match in extra points 3 games to 2, but not without Thomson having three match points in the final frame.

The Salt Spring Squash Club opened to the public in 2017 and features an annual pro exhibition match every September. The facility, located on the Salt Spring Golf Course property, is hosting an open house on Oct. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m.