Sneakers soar at off-island events

SUBMITTED BY SS SNEAKERS

Salt Springers congregated in two venues this past weekend for off-island competitions.

At 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 24, the Hayden-Fernandes’ were at the start line of the Scotia Bank Half Marathon at the East Mall on the UBC campus for the 21.1km race to Stanley Park. Dr. Richard Hayden finished in 1:28:47, finishing 119th of 4,155 overall runners or in the top three per cent, fourth of 200 in his age group, and 101st of 2,106 males. Janine Fernandes-Hayden crossed the finish line in 1:46:13 for ninth of 200 in her age group, 106th of 2,037 women and 589th of 4,155 runners.

At 8 a.m., Marcia Jansen and Marion Young started the Cowichan Challenge Triathlon Standard competition with the swim competition at Fuller Lake, Chemainus while Julie van Soeren started 10 minutes later in the Sprint competition. In the shorter Sprint competition, Julie van Soeren completed a 750-metre swim, a 20-km bike ride and a five-km run in 1:46:13, earning a first in her three-member age group; 18th place of 33 women and 29th of 48 competitors overall.

An hour later, Marcia Jansen crossed the finish line of the Standard competition in 2:40:16 after a 1,500-m swim, a 38-km bike ride and 10-km run. She finished seventh of 41 competitors overall, second of 19 women and first in her age group. Marion Young followed, finishing the same course in 3:08:34 for 29th of 41 overall, 11th woman of 19 and first in her age group of three.