SIMS team earns top mid-island spot

Salt Spring Island Middle School’s Grade 8 boys basketball team won the mid-island championship title on Friday.

“They have had a stellar basketball season,” said SIMS teacher and team co-coach Jude Shugar.

As the number-one seed in the tournament, the boys had a bye in the first game played at Islands Savings Centre in Duncan.

SIMS won handily against Cowichan in the first game, said Shugar.

The boys then faced Frances Kelsey in the final, which proved a tough battle.

“We pressed them from the tip-off and had a lead of 20 points at the half,” said Shugar. “Kelsey battled back in the second half with some strong outside shooting and made it close but we ended up winning a high-scoring game 66-56.”

The team now waits to hear if they will play the top team in either the north or south island championships for a potential berth at provincial championships at the beginning of March.

The boys had an undefeated regular season and are an impressive group, said Shugar.

“They have really progressed incredibly quickly and are a very dynamic, fast-paced team. They are exciting to watch.”

Annette Wright is the team’s other coach.