Round Salt Spring Race makes 44th run

An estimated 100 sailboats will be in fine racing form this weekend for the

44th annual Round Salt Spring Race hosted by the island’s sailing club.

All types and sizes of boats from the Pacific Northwest participate in the 42-nautical mile event, says race chair Pete McGovern: “From small sports boats to fast ocean going vessels that have competed in the Vic-Maui race to cruising and club racing sailboats.”

Boats are split into six or seven divisions with five-minute staggered starts, he said, beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 19 from Ganges Harbour.

For those interested in viewing the race, the race direction will be posted on the race website at www.roundsaltspring.ca and Facebook page once it has been announced. The best viewing points are at Beddis Beach Ruckle Park, Vesuvius, Southey Point and Fernwood Dock.

Assuming some wind comes up during the race, faster boats can be expected to begin returning to the harbour in the early evening, while stragglers may be struggling to make it back by the cut-off time of 10.30 a.m. on Sunday morning in time for the Lions Club pancake breakfast and prize giving.