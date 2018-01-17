Nairn Howe tourney at GISS this week

One of Salt Spring’s major sporting events runs this week at Gulf Islands Secondary School gymnasium.

The 13th-annual Nairn Howe Memorial Basketball Tournament begins with games on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 1:30 p.m. That’s when the GISS senior boys team will face Stellys.

The GISS girls team also plays their Stellys counterpart at 3:15 p.m.

Other visiting girls teams are from Carihi and Timberline schools in Campbell River, Vanier in Courtenay and Maple Ridge.

In addition to Stellys, boys teams are from Edward Milne school in Sooke, Ladysmith and Vic High.

On Friday the GISS boys are set to face Vic High at 9 a.m., while the GISS girls will play Carihi on Friday at 12:30 p.m.

GISS boys take on Edward Milne at 9:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. on Saturday. The girls’ Saturday schedule is not yet determined.

