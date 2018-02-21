Island swimmers clean up at Crystal Pool competition
Four Salt Spring swimmers competed at Crystal Pool in Victoria on Sunday at the first Victoria Special Olympics swim meet.
Mahjor Bains placed first in the 25-metre breaststroke with a time of 45.84 and came fourth in the 25-m freestyle with a time of 34.41.
Chris Joynson was second in the 50-m freestyle with a time of 1.17:87. He also finished third in the 25-m freestyle (33.32) and fourth in the 25-metre backstroke (57.41).
In the 25-m backstroke event, Carlos Manzano’s time of 32.25 earned him a first-place finish. He came second in the 50-m freestyle with a time of 1.03:22 and third with a time of 26.11 in the 25-m freestyle.
Jason Newport swam in four events, starting with the 50-m backstroke, where he placed first with a time of 1.14:81. Newport earned two seconds: one in the 25-m freestyle (21.62) and another in the 25-m backstroke (33.90). In the 50-m freestyle, his 48.23 time was good for fourth place.
Salt Spring Special Olympics coaches and support staff also attended and helped make the day a success.
Teams came from throughout Vancouver Islands.