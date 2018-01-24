Close games at Nairn Howe basketball tourney

The 13th annual Nairn Howe Memorial Basketball tournament went off without a hitch, except for one team needing to withdraw due to a lack of players.

The boys team from Stelly’s in Saanich had to drop out, but not until topping the Gulf Islands Secondary School Scorpions 80-76 in double overtime in the first game of the tournament on Thursday.

GISS Scorpions boys beat Vic High 75-66 on Friday, then lost to Ladysmith by a 71-66 score on Saturday morning. The final game of the tournament saw GISS triumph over Edward Milne from Sooke 73-64.

“Most of the games were close, so teams were fairly evenly matched,” said GISS teacher and coach Tony Mason.

Vic High was the eventual tournament winner.

On the girls side of the tournament, Stelly’s defeated GP Vanier from Courtenay in the final to nab top spot.

The GISS girls team finished fifth overall, winning their last game of the three-day event against Timberline from Campbell River by a 44-31 score.

GISS Scorpion Cole Kerrigan and a female player from Stelly’s won the three-point contest.