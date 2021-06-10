Youth soccer activities return

By MALCOLM LEGG

DRIFTWOOD CONTRIBUTOR

Soccer is back!

With the positive announcements from the B.C. Ministry of Health, soccer players can once again play games, something they live for. Salt Spring United Soccer Club has been hoping for this news and is offering two programs for the youth of Salt Spring.

SS United Academy

Our very popular United Academy, run by Ciaran Ayton, will be offered in a six-week program that highlights players’ skills and development.

DATES: Friday, June 11 for six weeks at Portlock Park.

PARTICIPANTS: Academy is open to all boys and girls 7 years old and up. It will be broken into three sessions (by age groups) on Friday afternoons.

FEE: $80 per player (registered last season) and $97 (if not registered).

REGISTER: Salt Spring soccer website. Contact Ciaran at ciaranayton@gmail.com for info.

SS United Windsor Plywood Summer Fun League

Such a long name for our replacement for our highly successful Spring League (which will be back next season). Malcolm Legg and technical director Josip Bratanovic have designed another opportunity for players to compete in games in a fun five-a-side format.

DATES: Wednesday, June 16 to Wednesday, July 28 at Portlock Park.

FORMAT: Girls and boys 7 and older can play in this league. Times as follows:

• 4:45 p.m.: 7-10 year olds

• 6 p.m.: 11-14 year olds

• 7:15 p.m.: 15 and older (if numbers warrant this).

FEES: $40 per player (if registered last season) and $57 (if not registered). Includes a T-shirt with registration.

REGISTER: Salt Spring Soccer website. Contact Malcolm at mallegg@shw.ca for info.

Registration for 2021/22 Soccer Season.

Yes, you can register for the next soccer season NOW and make sure you get a place on a team for the 2021/22 soccer season. Registration done on our Salt Spring soccer website. You can contact Maggie at maggiemayrn@gmail.com for info or assistance.

There will be more info available over the next few months about the upcoming season, but for now, get registered in these programs and make sure your place is reserved. Watch our website for upcoming information and details of the above programs.

If you wish any information about our program, whether about teams, games, refereeing, volunteering or becoming a sponsor, please feel free to contact me at any time.

For now, let’s get the ball rolling again!