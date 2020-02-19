U15s win season’s cup

The Salt Spring United girls U15 silver soccer team ended their regular season by winning the Tim Satterford Cup.

Salt Spring beat the Peninsula Turnbull team 5-1 on Feb. 8.

Team manager Cheryl Roehlig said the girls “played beautifully both defensively — holding their opponents to only one goal – and offensively, scoring five goals against a pretty formidable defence.”

Up 3-0 at the half, the girls bound together at half-time as a team, determined to secure the win for themselves and to bring the trophy back to Salt Spring.

“Each and every player on this team contributed to this win,” said coach Chris Jason. “They should be enormously proud of the way they played out there.”

Team members are Asia Stevenson, Nina DeRoo, Mia Kerrigan, Emilie Bevan, Maggie Nephtali, Quinn Nickels, Patricia Griffiths, Yuli Roehlig, Ana Sophia Marshall, McKenna Jason, India Hayden, Miranda Bantel, Sonya Richardson and Olive Goddard.

The Tim Satterford Cup competition is facilitated by the Lower Island Soccer Association. It is a single elimination competition that starts in October for teams in their respective leagues and plays out during the first half of the season. The Salt Spring girls U15 silver team will also compete in the district cup, which takes place in April.