Tempest skaters on a roll again

Salt Spring’s junior roller derby term — The Tempest — has started its fourth season.

“Roller derby is a strategic, physical and unique team sport played on roller skates,” explains information from The Tempest. “Not only do young athletes learn to be amazing skaters, learning skills and endurance, but they also become quick thinkers, keen strategists and, of course, learn how to get back up after taking a fall. The sport builds confidence and physical fitness, while embracing self-expression and all body types. It’s a sport made for anyone: small speedy types, solid strong types, and everyone in between.”

Roller derby practices will be held on Tuesdays from 4:45 to 6:15 p.m. Kids can try it out for a week or two to see if they are interested. Gear and skates are provided for people trying out the sport.

A roller disco has also been organized for Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at Fulford Hall.

The team also wants to change things up by adding teen drop-in roller skating on Mondays after school. Organizer Kate Richer explains that the idea would see kids aged 12 to 17 invited to pay a toonie to skate around Fulford Hall to music, play games and get familiar with roller skates. The drop-in fun skate would continue for a few months, and then those who want to transition into learning about roller derby would be welcome to keep coming.

The team has roller skates to lend, although participants would have to bring their own helmets.

Richer said insurance options to accommodate the new program are currently being investigated and more details will be available soon. Check the team’s Facebook page for updates.