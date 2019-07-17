Stingrays swimmers excel in waters of their ‘house’

BY JAKE BEYAK

STINGRAYS ASSISTANT HEAD COACH

The Salt Spring Stingrays wrapped up their annual meet this weekend, and it was a resounding success.

In the annual demonstration of community, the club’s parents volunteered their time to efficiently construct and take down all of the facets necessary for this meet to run effectively. Local artisans and merchants generously contributed their work and merchandise to the expansive silent auction, with contributions from several local pillars of enterprise and craft.

Coaches from all clubs performed their tasks diligently whilst maintaining an atmosphere of fun throughout the event. And, of course, the athletes of all teams represented their home clubs with dignity, with strong swims throughout the weekend.

As far as the Stingrays are concerned, the meet was a highlight of the season so far, as the swimmers performed with passion and demonstrated excellence.

“This is our house,” said head coach Brandon Bronson, a statement I believe was resolutely defended by the performance from our team this weekend.

There were many personal best times achieved, not to mention plenty of top-three finishes in both individual and relay events. See this week’s paper for the full results from the team.

The Stingrays had numerous other top-three relay finishes in addition to the aforementioned individual success. We are eager to see what successes the rest of the season has in store for us.

