Stingrays close out season with B.C. championships

By Lynda Monk and Shelly Johnson

SS Stingrays

The Salt Spring Stingrays swam strong at the B.C. Summer Swimming Association championships in Kamloops this past weekend.

It takes a lot of dedication, practice and skill to compete at the provincial level of swimming and the following accomplishments deserve acknowledgement.

Provincial Results

Zoe Sanchez-Wickland placed 13th in the 50-metre backstroke, sixth in 50-m breast and fifth in Div. 3 girls medley regional relay.

Druehn Pinney earned a gold medal in the 50-m backstroke, ninth in the 100-m IM, seventh in 50-m fly, 12th in the 100-m freestyle, and a bronze medal in the Div. 3 boys regional medley relay.

Keegan Otsubu-Papp finished 22nd in the 100-m backstroke and seventh in the Div. 8 regional medley relay.

Aiden Otsubu-Papp came 18th in the 200-m IM, 17th in the 50-m freestyle, 10th in the 100-m backstroke and seventh in the Div. 8 regional medley relay.

Zoey Johnson earn fourth in three races: the 200-m IM, 100-m fly and 100-m backstroke. She also came eighth in the 50-m fly and fifth in the Div. 6 regional medley relay.

Joseph Schulz was 10th in the 50-m freestyle, 19th in the 100-m and 50-m fly, ninth in the Div. 7 medley relay and won a bronze medal in the Div. 7 regional relay.

Seth Crouse, William Rithaler, Zadian St. Gelais and Thomas Schulz placed ninth in the Div. 6 medley relay and 11th in the Div. 6 free relay.

Aramis St. Gelais finished 18th in 200-m IM, ninth in the 100-m fly, 11th in the 50 fly, fourth in the Div. 7 regional medley relay and ninth in the Div. 7 medley relay.

Rylan Burnett came 10th in the 200-m IM, seventh in the 100-m back, 12th in the 100-m free, fourth in the Div. 7 regional medley relay, eighth in the Div. 7 boys free relay and ninth in the medley relay.

Austin Bisnar was part of the eighth-place Div. 7 boys free relay team and the ninth-place medley relay team.

Thanks to all of the dedicated coaches, parents, volunteers, the board and of course, the Salt Spring Stingrays. We are so proud of each and every swimmer. While swimming is an individual sport, with swimmers striving to make their personal best times throughout the season, it is also a strong team sport with lots of collective heart and spirit. Friendships grow, challenges get met and peak experiences are had by all. Thanks to everyone for a hugely successful 2019 summer swim season.