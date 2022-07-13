Softball girls earn bronze at provincials

The Salt Spring Storm U17 girls fastpitch team came home from level-C provincial softball championships in Kamloops with a bronze medal.

Eleven girls from the team travelled to the interior to compete in the event on the Canada Day long weekend.

“They played six games against the strongest teams in the province,” reported coach Bruce Dunbar.

He said the Storm placed in the silver bracket after four games of round-robin play. They then played against the Port Coquitlam Base Runners and beat them 10-7 after being behind in the first two innings.

The second game pitted Salt Spring against the Port Alberni Blazers. The Storm found themselves behind 8-1 in the second inning, but rallied back to within three runs — 13-10 — in the fifth inning. However, they could not continue the comeback and settled for a 17-10 loss in that game.

But Dunbar said the outcome did not detract from their achievements.

“Their coaches could not be more proud of them,” he said. “They are true champions.”

“These girls played their hearts out, made many new friends and had a boat load of compliments on their new hot pink uniforms,” he added.

Dunbar also thanked sponsors Sidney Bakery and Buzzy’s Luncheonette.