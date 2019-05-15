Shopland wins Mouat Cup

BY Marcia Hogan

DRIFTWOOD contributor

The men’s division trophy event for the Mouat and Morris Cups was held May 11 with a field of 36 players.

This year’s competition was a photo finish with winning scores just one stroke apart, but it was Ian Shopland’s day.

Not only did Shopland capture the Mouat Cup for low gross with a two over par score of 74, he did it for the second time! His previous win was in 1966, 53 years ago. This year’s win was also the 56th time in Shopland’s golf career that he managed to shoot his age or better.

Eric Beamish moved up from fourth last year to second this year, with a score of 75. Stephen Elwes’ 76 was good for third place. Elwes was last year’s winner. Fourth was awarded to Mike Horan, based on retrogression of a tied score of 77.

Shopland had the Morris low net cup in the bag until Gary Tremblay matched Shopland’s 67. Shopland and Tremblay will play an 18-hole playoff to determine the cup winner. Ted Grand won third place and Charlie Holmes took fourth when both carded a 68 and winners were determined by retrogression.

The third leg of this event is the season-long gross match play competition for the Matson Cup. All players have now been seeded, including the consolation round for the net contingent.