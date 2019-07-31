Junior program keeps thriving

By Marcia Hogan

Two big events are on the horizon for the Salt Spring Golf Club.

The Salt Spring Island Amateur Open runs the weekend of Aug. 9, 10 and 11. It is the 50th anniversary of this tournament and entries are coming from as far away as Sweden.

Aug. 24 is the annual North South Tournament and Auction. This geographically challenged scramble is the club’s biggest fundraising event. It is a true mixer, where many new friendships have been formed, and is open to all golfers. Donations for the auction are now being accepted at the clubhouse.

The most recent member event, the Adam and Eve Tournament, was won by Elaine Shaw and Harry Kirwin with a low net score of 61. Second place went to Gwen and Dick Newton at 62. Just a half point behind were Jill and Michael Thompson with a net score of 62.5.

In men’s club news, the winner of the Jensen Cup, for well-seasoned (over 70) men, was Bob Woodhouse.

The junior program continues to draw large numbers of keen golf students. For $10 on Wednesday nights, young golfers receive a short lesson, coaching on the course and a hot dog afterwards.

The club has been coaching 14 Special Olympics athletes to golf this summer. The wrap-up night was July 24 and Steve McHugh was presented with the Golfer of the Year award.

Winter storm damage continues to affect the golf course. While fairways and greens are in great condition, debris still litters some areas. Please note that new local rules will provide free relief from these new NO PLAY ZONES (not penalty areas), which are marked by blue stakes.