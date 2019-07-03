Islanders hit the streets

Salt Spring Islanders have been running far afield this spring.

On May 5, Salt Springers were in Vancouver running in the BMO 8K and half-marathon races. In their fourth annual BMO 8K, Ryan Madro finished in 49:39 to claim 45th of 522 in his 25-29 age group, a top 10 per cent finish, while Walt Madro finished in 50:02 for an eighth place of 143 in his 60-64 age group, a top five per cent finish.

In the half marathon, John Shepherd finished in 1:52:48 for 10th place of 90 in his 65-69 age group, a top 10 per cent finish. Anne Millerd finished in 2:31:48 to claim 53rd of 119 in her 60-64 age group.

On May 26, two Salt Springers were represented in the Envision Financial Run for Water 5K in Abbotsford for the benefit of clean water access in Ethiopia. Michele Severn finished in 40:07, earning her a 13th place of 46 in her 50-54 age group. Jade Greenwood finished in 44:29 for a 30th place of 50 in her 25-29 age group.

On Father’s Day, Eric Ellis ran the Athletics Canada National Half-Marathon Championships in Winnipeg, finishing in 1:48:24.8 for first place of 20 in his 70-74 age group, 332nd of 1,399 men and 414th of 2583 runners overall.

On June 23, Duncan Elsey completed the Scotiabank Half-Marathon in Vancouver in a personal best time of 1:46:44, which earned him a 41st place of 139 in his 50-54 age group, 605th of 1,717 men and 792nd of all 3,345 finishers.

Marcia Jansen and Marion Young have just returned from Whistler where they did on-course training and attended workshops in preparation for the Whistler full Ironman triathlon competition on July 28.