Grand slam punctuates midget team season

By MATT ENGLAND

The Salt Spring Sonics midget boys baseball team finished their brief but memorable 2021 season last week.

After losing all of last season to COVID-19, the boys started practising in May, not knowing what 2021 would look like. In June it was game on as clearance was given for eight games to be played against teams from Duncan and Ladysmith. As there is no ballpark on Salt Spring for midget boys, our home field was once again in Chemainus.

It was beyond awesome to see the boys out there playing again and some epic evenings ensued. When the dust settled the Sonics had a record of four wins and four losses. For the last game the temperature in the dugout was 35 degrees but the boys were unfazed and played with the same carefree joy they had shown all year. In the last inning magic happened when Ben Stocks hit a grand slam.

This is a very young team and with all players returning we are very excited about the potential for 2022.

Team members are Eli England, Owen Brown, Dan Quesnel, Daniel Akerman, Ben Stocks, James Schure, Sel Patterson, Finn Hughes, Zack Sturgess, Dawson Bell, Laine Hogstead and Kadin Girdlestone.