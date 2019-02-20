GISS boys qualify for islands

The GISS junior boys basketball team’s season came to an end last week but not before the team had qualified for the Vancouver Island Basketball Championships.

“The island championship is a fantastic opportunity for our boys to compete against the top teams from Vancouver Island,” said coach Kim Chalmers.

Held at Dover Bay Secondary in Nanaimo from Feb. 14-16, the boys lost their two games: to Oak Bay by an 80-36 score on Thursday and to Belmont by a 66-34 score on Friday. Hudson Scheres was GISS’ player of the game in the first match and Reuben Wright had that honour in the second game. Ladysmith was the eventual tourney winner, defeating Dover Bay 57-44 in the final game.

The GISS junior boys had a successful regular season that saw them place second in their mid-Vancouver Island league, losing only two games, both to Brentwood College.

Chalmers said that this year’s squad had a nice balance of quickness and size, and also had several strong outside shooters.

She said the boys benefitted from the solid Grade 8 program at Salt Spring Island Middle School and training opportunities this season with the GISS senior boys team.

“There is a bright future ahead for boys basketball at GISS,” she said.