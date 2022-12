People travelling between Vesuvius and Crofton (Route 6) will have to put up with the Quinitsa for another six days.

BC Ferries communications manager Dan McIntosh said the corporation’s scheduling team told him today that the Quinsam “is slated to return to duty on Route 6 on Dec. 21.”

The Quinsam, which carries 19 more cars than the Quinitsa — 63 versus 44 — was originally due to return from scheduled maintenance work on Monday, Dec. 12. It has been off the route since Oct. 24.