We sadly announce the passing of Sheryl Patricia Paton on September 20, 2023, in Christchurch, New Zealand, aged 67 years. She was the beloved daughter of Shirley and Ken Baker, and sister of Rhonda and Myrene.



Sheryl cherished her role as wife to Rick, mother to Sean, Carina, Kenny, Nicola, and Andrew, mother-in-law to Isaac, Rowena, and Craig, and grandmother to Danielle, Joshua, Ella, Chloe, Leif, and Mira.



In lieu of flowers and cards, please share condolences and memories of Sheryl at https://shorturl.at/suEU6, where details are also given for a gathering in December for all loved ones.