Scott, Justin (Woody) Montcrieff

Feb 24 1972-Aug 21 2023

Woody was pre deceased by his father Jim and is survived by his mother Wendy, brothers Corbin(Jenn) and Morgain(Ramona)and sister Alanna. Mary Lou who knew and loved him his entire life,nieces Kyra and Helena and nephew Liam, Aunt Karen, family Greg (Kyla), Brandon and Tanner.



Woody you are one of a kind! You always listened and responded with kind and well thought out advice. You gave people the benefit of the doubt never judged or looked down upon anyone and would always put others before yourself. You will be missed deeply but never forgotten. Rest in peace.