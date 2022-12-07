Thursday, December 8, 2022
December 8, 2022
SEARCH
Mt. Fisher Bluffs on Saturna Island, which is the subject of a conservation campaign by the Nature Trust of B.C.
News

Saturna’s Mount Fisher Bluffs part of Nature Trust of BC conservation effort

By Driftwood Staff

An undeveloped parcel on Saturna Island is part of a larger B.C. conservation effort to protect rare ecosystems, plants and animals.  

The Mount Fisher Bluffs parcel consists of some 78 acres on Saturna, and represents “one of the most at-risk biogeoclimatic zones in the province,” according to the Nature Trust of BC, who is spearheading a crowdfunding project to set aside a total of 825 acres on three parcels in the Southern Gulf Islands, northern B.C., and the Kootenays.  

Just $50,000 is needed to secure the Mount Fisher Bluffs property.

According to the Nature Trust, the area contains rare and critically imperiled Garry oak ecosystems and wildflower meadows, containing rare and sensitive plant life such as the threatened slender popcornflower and endangered white meconella.

It also provides habitat to at-risk species such as the threatened barn swallow and of-special-concern great blue heron. There is also a peregrine falcon nest on the property, with the birds producing chicks nearly every year.

The other parcels in the project are the 581-acre Meteor Lake wetland-bog near Prince George, and the 165-acre Columbia Lake North wetlands in the Kootenay region. 

“The Nature Trust of BC is appealing to sustainably minded folks to help them raise the råemaining $265,000 amount needed to protect these three parcels,” said organizers. “Conserving these sensitive ecosystems not only protects biodiversity, but also helps combat climate change with natural carbon-absorbing solutions such as old-growth forests, peatlands, and wetlands.” 

If donation goals are met, the Nature Trust said the properties will be protected as conservation land, ensuring that they cannot be developed or sold. The deadline for fundraising is Dec. 31; for more information or to donate, visit the www.naturetrust.bc.ca website.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Editorial: Giving has impact

The GivingTuesday movement marked its 10th anniversary last week. Since 2012, the last Tuesday of November has been pegged as the one day of each...

Final push needed to protect 400 acres on Salt Spring’s south end

Salt Spring has an opportunity to preserve 400 acres of rare Coastal Douglas-fir forest with existing trails and connection to other important and well-loved...

Islanders give beloved Mayne Queen ferry a heartfelt send-off

BY PRISCILLA EWBANK Special to the Driftwood The MV Mayne Queen is retiring after 57 years in our waters, 40 of them serving the Outer Gulf...

Fundraising underway to secure new Mount Maxwell park

The expression “many hands make light work” is a truism being proven by the many people coming together to create the first park established...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
overcast clouds
2.7 ° C
4.8 °
0.4 °
97 %
3.1kmh
100 %
Thu
4 °
Fri
3 °
Sat
2 °
Sun
1 °
Mon
0 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933