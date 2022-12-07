Thursday, December 8, 2022
December 8, 2022
Salt Spring Singers at their Christmas 2021 concert at ArtSpring. This year the choir with guests the GISS Choir will perform at All Saints by-the-Sea on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.
Arts & Entertainment

Salt Spring Singers and GISS choir promise fun and cozy holiday concert

By Gail Sjuberg

With Salt Spring Singers entering its 50th year as a community choir, director Don Conley thought he would look back over the past five decades to compile a “best of” repertoire for this weekend’s Christmas concert. 

The result — From Vivaldi to Berlin — will be presented at All Saints by-the-Sea on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10-11. Special guests are the Gulf Islands Secondary School (GISS) Choir, directed by music teacher Michelle Footz. Ben Neufeld is the Singers’ accompanist.

As the concert title suggests, audiences will hear songs by Vivaldi and Irving Berlin (finishing with Berlin’s White Christmas), some traditional German carols, fun Christmas songs from Broadway and film, some Messiah selections and familiar pieces for singing along. 

“With everybody singing along it should be very cozy and fun,” said Conley. 

He said his group has been enjoying the varied selections.

“They like the music a lot. It’s fun, accessible and because it’s familiar it’s pleasurable, and I’m sure the audience will feel the same.” 

Conley is especially thrilled that the GISS Choir is joining the Singers this weekend.

“This has been a longtime dream of mine to combine these two wonderful parts of our community and have them sing together.”

Both choirs will do a few pieces together, and the GISS group will also sing three holiday-themed selections on their own. 

Footz said her choir is excited to be performing alongside the Salt Spring Singers.

“The GISS Choir meets at lunchtimes on Mondays and bright and early before school on Thursday, and consists of students from grades 8 through 12,” she said. “After a bit of a hiatus due to ‘you-know-what,’ we are delighted to be hitting the stage again.”

The Saturday night concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s is at 2 p.m. 

Advance tickets are on sale through ArtSpring, at the box office during weekday open hours and online at artspring.ca.

