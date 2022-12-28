Wednesday, December 28, 2022
December 28, 2022
SEARCH
Salt Spring Elementary Grade 6 French Immersion students who donated bake sale proceeds to the island’s food bank before Christmas.
Island Life

Salt Spring Elementary students raise $500 for food bank

By Contributed Article

BY MIKAYLA LANGDON, JUNIPER LEE & YARA HOLMES

Special to the Driftwood

During the months of November and December the Grade 6 French Immersion class at Salt Spring Elementary organized two bake sales to raise money for the Salt Spring Island Food Bank. 

Our goal was to raise money to support families who struggle financially. This goal was important to us because we believe that we should all have enough food to eat. This fundraiser was our way of helping our community as much as possible so other families could have something to enjoy over the holidays.

Students from SSE generously donated $500 during our bake sales! 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

Reading-Crazed Class Nets $2,000 For Food Bank

For fifth and sixth graders at Salt Spring Centre School, reading is a way to relieve stress, be creative in your own head and...

Salt Springers give over $28,000 to mental health first aid, women’s support

A worldwide phenomena with a foothold on Salt Spring has seen groups of women and men "who care" giving over $28,500 to local causes...

Editorial: Charitable support matters

While the impacts of the pandemic on families, performing artists and some businesses have been obvious in the past year, a lower-profile affected group...

Foundation emergency fund helps feed families

The Salt Spring Island Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Relief Fund continues to help meet essential community needs.  Island Christmas hamper recipients with children were...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
overcast clouds
2.2 ° C
4.9 °
1 °
98 %
1kmh
100 %
Thu
3 °
Fri
4 °
Sat
6 °
Sun
4 °
Mon
3 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933