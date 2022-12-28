Salt Spring Elementary students raise $500 for food bank

BY MIKAYLA LANGDON, JUNIPER LEE & YARA HOLMES

Special to the Driftwood

During the months of November and December the Grade 6 French Immersion class at Salt Spring Elementary organized two bake sales to raise money for the Salt Spring Island Food Bank.

Our goal was to raise money to support families who struggle financially. This goal was important to us because we believe that we should all have enough food to eat. This fundraiser was our way of helping our community as much as possible so other families could have something to enjoy over the holidays.

Students from SSE generously donated $500 during our bake sales!