Thursday, August 3, 2023
Obituaries

Robert (Bob) Morrisette Sr.

We sadly announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Dale Morrisette Sr. on July 24, 2023 in his 94th year, with his partner Patricia by his side. Bob was predeceased by his wife Althea in 1998. Bob leaves behind his sister Marlene Weston, partner Patricia Hewett, daughters Christina and Leanne, son Bob, grandchildren Jessica, Stephanie, Daniel, Amanda, Trevor and Caitlin. Great grandchildren Brenna, Dylan and Ronnie. Extended family members and his many good friends from the old days and from the present. To the guys of the Friday morning breakfast club – you are truly good friends.

Bob was born in Nelson B.C. and raised by his grandparents in the Kerrisdale area of Vancouver where the Morrisette Heritage House still stands today. Bob and Althea purchased a home in Coquitlam B.C. where they raised their family. Bob worked in the graphics industry in Vancouver as well as running his own business manufacturing hand made printing plates for companies who printed corrugated boxes and large wrapping material. Eventually Bob and Althea retired together on Mayne Island in 1984. After Althea’s passing, Bob moved to Salt Spring Island in 2000 where he later met his partner Patricia. Bob had led a very active, social and creative life, participating in many community events. Boating, fishing, camping and bike riding were just a few of his hobbies and doing it all into his 90’s. Bob’s glass was always half full, perhaps the secret to his longevity.

Thank you to Dr. Reznick, all the staff at Lady Minto Hospital and to all the family and friends who came by to brighten up his final days. We will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date for close family and friends.

