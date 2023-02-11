RCMP ask for assistance to locate wanted man seen on Salt Spring

A man who pleaded guilty to several child pornography offences in Quebec and failed to appear in court is being sought by RCMP on Salt Spring Island.

Jimmy Pieschke, also known as James or Jimmy Leduc, age 39, was last seen on Salt Spring Island on the evening of Friday, Feb. 10, but police stated in a Saturday media release that his current whereabouts is unknown. As a result of his failure to appear in court, a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Pieschke is described as a Caucasian male, who is 5 foot 11 inches (180 cm) in height, weighing 166 pounds (75 kilos), with hazel or greenish-blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Pieschke or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, or the Salt Spring RCMP detachment at 250-537-5555. People are advised to not approach or try to apprehend this individual.