Saturday, January 7, 2023
January 7, 2023
SEARCH
MV Quinsam in Crofton.
News

Quinsam return delayed further

By Driftwood Staff

The Quinsam is still not ready to return to the Vesuvius-Crofton ferry route as scheduled.

“Unfortunately the Quinsam’s refit is delayed due to supply chain issues associated with equipment to complete the work,” explained BC Ferries communications manager Dan McIntosh on Friday. “We are awaiting a replacement turbo charger. “

The new estimated return date is approximately Jan. 19.

Until then the smaller Quinitsa vessel will remain in service on the route.

“We certainly apologize to our customers for any inconvenience caused by overloads,” said McIntosh.  

The 40-year-old Quinsam was originally estimated to return on Dec. 12. It was taken off the route for refit purposes on Oct. 24. On Dec. 16, BC Ferries said the work should be completed and the ferry back in service by Jan. 11.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

UPDATE: BC Ferries cancels numerous Friday morning sailings

BC Ferries and the provincial government have a message for travellers: weather conditions are going to make the next several days pretty difficult.  The warning...

Storm No. 2: More Snow, Less Travel 

Temperatures plunged, snow stacked up, and the Southern Gulf Islands turned white as the latest winter storm made getting around challenging.   Islanders greeted more than...

Viewpoint: Ferries progress proves advocacy still effective

By DAVID COURTNEY PATRONS OF ROUTE 6 Gary Holman, our 30-year veteran of local and B.C. politics and recently re-elected CRD director, appears to be amazed...

UPDATE: Quinsam return date now Jan. 11

BC Ferries now says the MV Quinsam won’t be returning to the Vesuvius-Crofton route until Jan. 11, 2023. “During the scheduled refit of the Quinsam,...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
overcast clouds
6 ° C
7.5 °
3.8 °
94 %
3.9kmh
100 %
Sat
6 °
Sun
4 °
Mon
5 °
Tue
5 °
Wed
4 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933