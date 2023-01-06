Quinsam return delayed further

The Quinsam is still not ready to return to the Vesuvius-Crofton ferry route as scheduled.

“Unfortunately the Quinsam’s refit is delayed due to supply chain issues associated with equipment to complete the work,” explained BC Ferries communications manager Dan McIntosh on Friday. “We are awaiting a replacement turbo charger. “

The new estimated return date is approximately Jan. 19.

Until then the smaller Quinitsa vessel will remain in service on the route.

“We certainly apologize to our customers for any inconvenience caused by overloads,” said McIntosh.

The 40-year-old Quinsam was originally estimated to return on Dec. 12. It was taken off the route for refit purposes on Oct. 24. On Dec. 16, BC Ferries said the work should be completed and the ferry back in service by Jan. 11.