Wednesday, January 18, 2023
January 18, 2023
SEARCH
MV Quinsam, expected to return to service later this month.
News

Quinsam crews schedule drills, cancel sailings

By Driftwood Staff

BC Ferries announced a handful of scheduled sailings would be cancelled in February and March, as crews on the Vesuvius-Crofton route gear up for drills.

In order to facilitate required operational readiness drills, the Quinsam — which is expected to be back in service — will cancel sailings on Feb. 14th and 21st, as well as March 1 — specifically the 7:55 p.m. departing Crofton and the 8:30 p.m. departing Vesuvius Bay on those days. After the drills are concluded, BC Ferries said sailings are expected to resume as scheduled with the 9 p.m. sailing from Crofton.

For the most up-to-date sailing and departure information, visit www.bcferries.com.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

BC Ferries names Nicolas Jimenez as new president and CEO

B.C. Ferries has hired its next president and chief executive officer. Nicolas Jimenez, who is currently the president and CEO of the Insurance Corporation of...

School district, CUPE local partner to help fund EA certification 

Hopeful educational assistants (EAs) willing to learn on the job have a new pathway to certification, thanks to a coordinated initiative between the school...

Islanders’ housing experience stories being collected

The Southern Gulf Islands Community Resource Centre (SGICRC) continues to collect stories of islanders’ housing experiences — and there is still time for additional...

Thirteen recommended actions to provide basic medical services

The following was sent to B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and filed with the Driftwood for publication. By Curt Firestone  The problems at Salt Spring’s Lady...

Weather

Salt Spring Island
broken clouds
4.6 ° C
4.9 °
3.2 °
81 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Wed
5 °
Thu
5 °
Fri
3 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
3 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933