Quinsam crews schedule drills, cancel sailings

BC Ferries announced a handful of scheduled sailings would be cancelled in February and March, as crews on the Vesuvius-Crofton route gear up for drills.

In order to facilitate required operational readiness drills, the Quinsam — which is expected to be back in service — will cancel sailings on Feb. 14th and 21st, as well as March 1 — specifically the 7:55 p.m. departing Crofton and the 8:30 p.m. departing Vesuvius Bay on those days. After the drills are concluded, BC Ferries said sailings are expected to resume as scheduled with the 9 p.m. sailing from Crofton.

