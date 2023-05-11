Passenger disagreement delays Crofton ferry 

An argument at a Salt Spring Island ferry terminal escalated, according to officials — and the crew of MV Quinsam found themselves holding in dock while police sorted it all out.

RCMP and BC Ferries confirmed that staff at the Vesuvius Bay terminal had called on police to attend a confrontation there between ferry passengers. Salt Spring RCMP Detachment Commander Sgt. Clive Seabrook said officers were called late afternoon Tuesday, May 9, and asked to assist with the driver of a vehicle.

“There was a dispute between two customers at the Vesuvius terminal,” said BC Ferries public affairs executive director Deborah Marshall. “The Quinsam was delayed 25 minutes while we waited for police to arrive and address the issue between the two parties.”

The matter was concluded, according to Sgt. Seabrook, shortly after officers arrived. Apart from the delayed departure, there were no additional disruptions to the Vesuvius-Crofton ferry service that day, according to BC Ferries.