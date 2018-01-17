Why do we throw caution to the wind?

By Frants Attorp

As a new year dawns, I continue to look for reasons to be hopeful about the future, but have to admit the pickings are slim . . . and it all comes down to science.

In 1686, Sir Isaac Newton presented his third law of motion: “For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.” There is nothing simple about this law; a fair bit of study is required to understand it fully, but at its core, it supports the idea that we live in a universe of consequences, where everything we do causes something else to happen.

This raises the question of whether we fully understand the effects of our actions, be they individual or collective. Do we know what we are doing to others and, more generally, to the living world which supplies us with each and every breath?

In this respect, I somehow doubt we have come very far since the time of Newton. In fact, I would venture to say that we, as a species, don’t know what the hell we are doing.

To illustrate my point, I can think of no better example than the collapse of the Northern Cod fishery. It is a story of greed, stupidity and above all ignorance, and, unfortunately, it is anything but unique.

When explorer John Cabot sailed from England to North America in 1497, he reached the Grand Banks where he encountered cod fish so thick they slowed his ship. It may well have been the greatest concentration of marine biomass in the world.

For centuries the cod were fished more or less sustainably and this allowed fishing communities along the coast of Newfoundland and elsewhere to thrive. Things changed in the 1960s, however, with the advent of factory trawlers that could stay at sea indefinitely and had sophisticated equipment for locating and catching fish. Particularly damaging was the practice of scraping the ocean floor with massive nets that captured pretty much everything living, including capelin, an important prey species for the cod.

As factory trawlers arrived from all over the world to take part in the fishing frenzy, the catch skyrocketed, but it was unsustainable, and this soon led to smaller takes and smaller fish.

After Canada extended its fishing boundaries in 1976, scientists overestimated the number of cod available for commercial fishing, but soon changed their tune as cod numbers plummeted. Alarm bells started to sound, but they were ignored by the politicians. Then Fisheries Minister John Crosbie went so far as to call DFO scientists “demented” for wanting to slash the quotas.

In 1992, something totally unexpected happened: the cod practically disappeared, forcing the government to declare a moratorium on cod fishing and precipitating the greatest mass layoff in Canadian history. When some Newfoundland fishermen protested vociferously, a cornered Crosbie spoke his famous words: “Why are you yelling at me? I didn’t take the fish from the goddamn water, so don’t go abusing me.”

It is important to note how suddenly the cod stock collapsed, not just to a third or quarter of what it used to be, but almost to zero. In 2003, the Northern Cod was officially declared an endangered species.

When the moratorium was first announced in 1992, the idea was to have it in place for only two years. Now, 26 years later, the moratorium has still not been lifted, and it is uncertain if cod on the Grand Banks can ever be fished commercially again.

One of the key lessons of this debacle is that nobody, including many of the fisheries scientists involved, foresaw such a sudden, severe and prolonged collapse of the fishery. There was (and still is) an incomplete understanding of the cod’s life cycle and the entire marine ecosystem, and this ignorance played a significant role in the collapse.

Today, we are faced with environmental threats on many fronts. Here on the West Coast, salmon and resident orcas are in decline. There is also climate change, microplastics, insect die-offs and many other threats to consider. In all cases, our understanding of the ecosystems affected is far from complete. We destroy before we even understand what is being destroyed.

One would expect rational people who are dealing with complex, living systems and threats that have yet to be fully quantified to exercise extreme caution in their decision-making. This is known as the precautionary principle. So why are we throwing caution to the wind, especially when the stakes are so high?

But here it is a new year, so let’s look on the bright side: Who needs online gaming when we have a real-life game of Russian roulette unfolding right before our very eyes!

Frants Attorp is a Salt Spring writer.