What makes time tick is an unsolvable mystery

Time. What a concept! Is it real or just an illusion? Either way, scientists, philosophers and cosmologists have been arguing about this for centuries (which can be defined as a very long time).

There is one thing we can be sure about and it is that time ain’t what it used to be. Once upon a time, (whatever time THAT was), we simply used the terms past, present and future. It was all we needed. Time was how we measured the chronology of life’s events. It was used to put some kind of order to our world. Everything that came before the present was called the past and everything after it we named the future. The point where the past met the future was “now” and this was the only chance we ever had to do anything about anything.

Since then, we have come up with a multitude of words to describe the different ways we measure time. For large quantities of time, we use words like epochs, ages and millennia. The Jurassic Age, for instance, spans a period of about 56 million years when dinosaurs roamed the surface of the earth searching for a theme park that would have them as members.

For smaller units of chronology, we break time down into units such as days, hours and minutes. When observing the life cycle of a fruit fly, for instance, we find that they make the journey from egg to mature adult in about four days. Practically the entire life cycle, however, is spent in the adolescent or “teen days” stage when the fruit fly overindulges in fermented food, gets moody easily and acts as if it knows everything.

Similarly, time can also be divided into even tinier portions to measure microscopic amounts of the stuff (you may not be able to see or touch it, but it’s very obvious when you find yourself losing it or running out of it). A nanosecond is defined as one billionth of a second and is often used to measure how long it takes the random access memory (RAM) of your computer to process information. If you think that’s a short period of time, it would seem like an eternity to an attosecond which is used in photon research and lasts a mere one quintillionth of a second (which means that it takes one billion attoseconds to make one nanosecond). Basically, if you ask somebody to wait a cotton-pickin’ attosecond, you are not really asking them to wait very long (unless you are talking to a moody adolescent fruit fly binging on a fermented banana).

In this modern age of computers and e-communication, a new term has joined the lexicon. It is “virtual time” and can be ascertained as “a new paradigm for organizing and synchronizing distributed systems which can be applied to such problems as distributed discrete event simulation and distributed database concurrency control.” This is just a long-winded way of saying that nobody really knows what virtual time means but whatever it is, it’s probably half an hour later in Newfoundland.

It’s nearly impossible to discuss the subject of time without blending in at least a little bit about time travel. From short stories like Rip Van Winkle by American author Washington Irving to well-loved novels such as H.G. Wells’ The Time Machine, it seems as though the human species has been as obsessed with journeys to and from the future and the past. This wanderlust through time is just as powerful as our quest to uncover all four corners of our globe (as if spheres really have corners that are possible to explore), and foray deep into the recesses of space.

I wish I knew more about what makes time tick. What I would give to be able to understand a quark or explain how you can tell the difference between a meson and a hadron. Alas, I would be hard-pressed to describe what happens to a subatomic particle as it approaches a black hole and how different that would be from what happens to any golf ball I hit as it rolls towards a virtual hole-in-one.

If only I could pull back the magic curtain to reveal what transpires at the exact point where the curve of space interfaces with the warp of time. I’m sure this is the kind of dilemma that puzzled Albert Einstein when he came up with his General Theory of Relativity to show that time is somehow stretched by the forces of gravity. Mind you, if he was so smart, why was he almost never able to find a pair of matching socks to wear to his lectures?

In his opus A Brief History of Time, British physicist and philosopher Stephen Hawking has expanded upon Einstein’s relativity theories by combining them into a latticework that includes the fundamentals of quantum mechanics and the Big Bang Theory. To date nobody has been able to decipher what any of his writings mean (including Hawking himself), but throwing his name into a conversation on just about anything will make you seem at least 30 points smarter on the IQ scale.

Nobody asked me, but I can’t help but wonder whether it makes any sense anymore to argue about time and its meaning. We live in a world where it is possible to go back to the future or jump forward to the past. If you doubt that this is possible, just head on down to Centennial Park on any given Saturday market day. It will become very obvious to you that you have just time-travelled your way back to the 1970s.

Me, I’m sticking to good old Now, with a dash of past and a sprinkle of future. And, most importantly, shaken not stirred.