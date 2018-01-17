Watershed protection body: What value for money?

By David J. Rapport

Salt Spring Island has a water problem. Most of us know that, although local trustee Peter Grove (Jan. 10 Driftwood column) doesn’t seem to believe so.

It’s a seasonal problem to be sure, but the critical season — summertime, “when the livin’ is easy” — isn’t quite so easy here on the island. It’s drought time; water-restriction time; and the fire risk stands at “extreme” for weeks on end. Water is in short supply when we need it most, and nasty blooms appear on St. Mary Lake and other lakes on the island at a rather inconvenient time. Emergency water handouts have been called in on occasion, amid a flurry of “boil water” advisories. Bottled water business is booming.

But fear not, Salt Spring has its own “watershed protection authority” (SSIWPA), now called the Salt Spring Island Watershed Protection Alliance, which has sprung forth to solve the long festering issue of the adequacy of water supply as well as the quality of the precious liquid.

Our local trustees assure us that the nearly half-million dollars expended over the past few years on SSIWPA is money well spent — although they have never been clear about what it has been spent on, what concrete results have been achieved in terms of improving water quality and quantity on the island, and what actual benefits taxpayers have received. We have only heard that “great things” are coming and that “real data” are being collected — and that all this takes time and of course further special requisitions to the tune of $100,000 per year from taxpayers’ pockets.

It would seem from a perusal of their latest document [Salt Spring Island Watershed Protection Authority, co-authored by SSIWPA chair George Grams] presumably prepared to justify their current requisition request, that their main accomplishment is “coordination” — keeping other agencies (both on and off island) aware of their interests — and assembling data, by and large collected by other groups and agencies for other purposes. SSIWPA’s intent, one might infer, is to amalgamate this data, overlooking the fact that they come from disparate sources and are, undoubtedly, of disparate quality.

A scattershot data assembly from external sources invariably yields information of very limited value. Particularly so when the data gathered pertains to water as a resource, rather than water bodies as ecosystems. The data being acquired by SSIWPA — a mapping of aquifers and wells, and data on draw-down for agricultural and domestic purposes — may be useful to hydrologists but is of limited value to address SSIWPA’s main goal: “working towards freshwater sustainability while taking into account local values and ecosystem health.” That objective requires viewing water not only as a resource but also as an integral component of our aquatic ecosystems.

SSIWPA needs sweeping reform, beginning with an arms-length external peer review of its stated goals and achievements to date. A “study” based on sampling the outflow from less than a handful of septic fields around St. Mary Lake that proclaims that septic outflow has a negligible impact on lake chemistry is hardly credible. Collecting all sorts of data with a catch-as-catch-can approach invariably yields data that is of limited use in getting the big picture.

And most importantly, SSIWPA lacks the big picture. It is stuck in old-school thinking that water can be isolated from its ecosystem. That is not possible. Again, water is not only a resource — it is a critical component of our aquatic ecosystems. And our aquatic ecosystems are suffering from the impacts of a large variety of anthropogenic stresses.

The way forward in tackling water problems on Salt Spring is to adopt an ecosystem perspective front and centre, which pinpoints human activities that impact the health of our aquatic ecosystems.

In an ecosystem perspective, the focus is on relationships between human activities and the health of our freshwater aquatic ecosystems. An ecosystem focus enables a critical examination of the anthropogenic stresses (from on and off island) that are impacting Salt Spring’s aquatic ecosystems — stresses that are pulling the rug from under us, resulting in our facing declining water quality and availability. Unless we address these crucial upstream pressures, including the impacts of all kinds of development ongoing in our watersheds, we will forever be wringing our hands about the downstream consequences.

Before throwing good money after bad into SSIWPA’s coffers, in my view, the community should take a much-needed pause and have SSIWPA’s program subjected to rigorous external review. As a part of this, the community should ask for clear and detailed answers on what value for money SSIWPA may have provided thus far. Sending St. Mary Lake a “Get Well Soon” card, as SSIWPA did at one point, does not cut it.

The writer is a Salt Spring resident with a long-standing interest in assessing the health of ecosystems worldwide. He co-authored Canada’s first National State of the Environment report.