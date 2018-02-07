Watershed management is ecosystem based

By RON HAWKINS

David Rapport has been advocating for improvement in the manner in which the Salt Spring Island Watershed Protection Alliance functions, advocating for an ecosystem approach to watershed management (Jan. 17 and Jan. 31 opinion pieces).

Mr. Rapport criticizes the Salt Spring Island Water Protection Alliance (SSIWPA) for not better showing what they have done. SSIWPA chair George Grams has responded, promising further detail is forthcoming. Why not wait for it?

He claims SSIWPA appears to be unaware of “a gold standard (approach) for such undertakings,” called “the ecosystem approach.” This implies SSIWPA is not aware of or embarked on such a course. He criticizes SSIWPA for resorting to “old school thinking, treating water as a ‘resource’ rather than as a part of a living system” without illuminating exactly what he means by this. I find such oblique criticism less than fully forthcoming.

Mr. Rapport criticizes SSIWPA’s “in house research as not meeting scientific standards,” citing their study of phosphorus loading from septic fields on St. Mary Lake being statistically weak due to the small number of sampling sources used. When this report was released approximately two years ago this was a dramatic revelation to me and I was impressed by its quality of work. I would have to review these premises again now, or better yet invite a third-party scientist to comment.

Mr. Rapport claims that “well before SSIWPA came into existence, several highly qualified off-island senior scientists with in-depth knowledge of St. Mary Lake told us repeatedly that until we take an ecosystem (watershed) approach, we will be going nowhere with managing drinking water on the island.” I agree. These scientists were Rick Nordine and Azit Mazumder, whose work I have read and whose public presentations I have attended on Salt Spring. And I feel SSIWPA has since embarked upon a watershed approach!

Being an alliance of local and provincial agencies managed and mandated by various provincial departmental water-related acts and regulations, SSIWPA was formed and is committed to collaborate in a coordinated approach to Salt Spring’s pursuit of an integrated freshwater management plan.

Islands Trust Council is supportive of SSIWPA’s program, with the hiring of a freshwater specialist to help foster drinking water initiatives across all Trust islands.

Salt Spring CRD director Wayne McIntyre is SSIWPA’s vice-chair and, together with Vancouver Island CRD staff, continues to support SSIWPA where he can.

Watersheds are an integral part of the approach. With the complex history now of 10,000 human footprints each living in one Salt Spring watershed or another, our 100-year-old provincial drinking water legislation has finally been revamped (2016) as recurring summer drought appears to be the new norm across parts of the province.

The federal government also plays a part, addressing such things as toxic element limits (e.g. arsenic) in treated drinking water for lifetime human health, and in regulating electric-powered-only boats on St. Mary Lake.

Within their agreed-upon umbrella, SSIWPA partners seek commonalities of purpose within their respective mandates for best possible sustainable drinking water practices, standards and management for Salt Spring Island. It is and will remain a challenging, methodical, step-by-step progress.

The old paradigm of cheap, abundant water dies slowly, as we grumble into this reality and process of unparalleled change. The most challenging species of the ecosystem, I am sure, will continue to remain homo sapiens.

The writer is a Salt Spring resident.