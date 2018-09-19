Voting system referendum puts people power in focus

By FRANTS ATTORP

All through the ages, despots have lived in fear of the rabble rising up and overthrowing them. This is true of everyone from Alexander the Great to Julius Caesar and Louis XVI.

In the old days, brute force was the preferred method of keeping everyone in line, but as society evolved and democracy gained a footing, the ruling elite have resorted to more sophisticated means of control.

Noam Chomsky, one of the world’s most influential intellectuals, has identified 10 principles of concentrating wealth and power in the hands of the few. Interestingly, the very first principle is to “reduce democracy.” Number seven is to “engineer elections.”

Today, as British Columbians prepare for a referendum on electoral reform, they may wish to keep Chomsky’s observations in mind. Those with money and power will always try to protect their privileged position, and will use every means at their disposal to resist change.

Dennis Pilon, a political science professor at York University, is an expert on the influence of money in politics. For him, the extent of that influence depends largely on the type of electoral system that’s in place.

Pilon, who has authored two books on electoral reform, cites landmark research showing that countries with majoritarian systems like first-past-the-post (FPTP) have more corruption than countries with proportional systems. After decades of following the money, he knows there is very little political “donations” can’t buy.

In British Columbia, the greasing of political palms has been standard procedure for many years. Some examples include: the damming of public streams for private profit; the removal of fertile land from the Agricultural Land Reserve for housing purposes; the transfer of public forest lands to private companies, also for real estate development; and the privatization of a profitable public railway, which led to a police raid on the Legislature followed by criminal convictions.

And let’s not forget the biggest mining spill in Canadian history, which contaminated beautiful, pristine Quesnel Lake and all downstream waterways. Is it any surprise the mining company was a big contributor to the very government that was supposed to be regulating the industry?

One of the main criticisms of proportional representation (PR) is that it is “too complicated.” This is ironic, as nothing is more complicated than FPTP. Yes, it is easy to put a single “X” on a piece of paper, but the results of the vote almost never reflect the wishes of the people.

Pilon has traced our present version of FPTP to its origins in England over a century ago. He found that the system was created by elites who knew they had to accept the one-man-one-vote principle, but also wanted to protect their money and power. What they devised was a voting system that appeared fair, but was actually profoundly undemocratic when examined in detail. Machiavelli would have been pleased.

The failings of FPTP are well documented: the false majorities, the wasted ballots, the lack of choice and perpetual confrontation rather than meaningful dialogue and cooperation.

Pilon is concerned PR may be defeated as people lose sight of the main issue and become bogged down in the details of the (optional) second referendum question asking voters to rank three PR systems.

“The debate should be about status quo politics versus change,” he says. “The lobbyists, the millionaires who can spend their money to wrap the province in their concerns, they want to keep the status quo because it serves them. It allows them to go over the heads of voters and get their particular interests served. This vote is about stopping that.

“Do people think that having more eyes on what goes on is a good thing? Would we get less corruption and self-interested politics if a government needed a real majority of the voting support to get things done? This is what people should be talking about, not systems. The systems really don’t matter that much. Any one could do the job. All people really need to know about PR systems is that they are fair and that they work — pretty simple.”

Frants Attorp is a Salt Spring Island writer.