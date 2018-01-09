Viewpoint: Youth want to see radical world change

By JULIAN PAQUETTE

There are more than 1.8 billion people between the ages of 10 and 24 on Earth presently, which is the largest youth generation in history. This is also the generation most affected by climate change.

In partnership with the student council at the Gulf Islands Secondary School, the Salt Spring Forum is presenting more events that will inspire, engage and empower young people to lead.

The first GISS Student Council-Salt Spring Forum event features Geoff Dembicki, an internationally successful 31-year-old climate journalist and author of the new book Are We Screwed? How a New Generation is Fighting to Survive Climate Change. Dembicki will speak on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. in the GISS Multipurpose Room.

Through his journeys to places like the tar sands, Wall Street and the Paris climate talks, Dembicki has learned that millions of youth want to radically change the world. In fact, youth are now leading the resistance to the politicians and CEOs who have been steering our planet towards disaster.

Most importantly, Dembicki argues that a safer and more equitable future is more achievable than we have been led to believe.

Dembicki is the Bill McKibben of his generation, combining a deep understanding of climate science with a rare ability to explain and motivate people into action rather than despair. His work has appeared in the New York Times, Vice, Foreign Policy, The Guardian and, most recently, Penthouse — as part of a deliberate strategy to reach and educate new audiences about climate change.

During Thursday’s event at GISS, Dembicki will give a firsthand account of this movement, the shift in generational values behind it and what we all can do to create positive, lasting, climate-friendly change.

By attending this event, you will encourage and show solidarity with local youth. You will also gain insights into their views and values, and take those insights — along with those in Dembicki’s book — back into your lives.

Former Salt Spring Forum youth volunteer Sky Losier will moderate the discussion. Losier is the current Premier of the British Columbia Youth Parliament and a student at the University of Victoria studying political science and human dimensions of climate change.

The writer is manager of the Salt Spring Forum.