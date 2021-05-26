Viewpoint: Trust issues illustrate conflict
By JENNIFER MARGISON
Anyone who wants the Gulf Islands to be protected from uncontrolled development should be very concerned about what happened at the March 9 meeting of Islands Trust Council.
The meeting turned out to be a pivotal moment in the review of the Islands Trust Policy Statement, the umbrella document that determines land use policies for all of the islands.
A majority of trustees approved a motion to make protection of First Nations cultural heritage a top priority, but defeated a motion to do the same for the natural environment. It was a strange contradiction given how closely tied Indigenous interests are to the natural world.
Furthermore, by failing to prioritize protection of the environment, community needs will be given equal standing when it comes to land use decisions. This is a worrisome trend for the future management of our fragile islands. Without strong, protective legislation, ecosystems, which have no voice of their own, are defenceless against human encroachment.
This broken system of governance has allowed Galiano’s Local Trust Committee to sidestep environmental protection policies when it suits their purpose. For instance, it is shocking to see how residents’ environmental concerns have been disregarded or downplayed in the shadow of a current rezoning application for affordable housing. The goal is laudable but the site problematic.
The proposed housing would require clear-cutting a two-hectare portion of the Galiano Heritage Forest. It is 4.7 kilometres from island services, which, in the absence of public transportation, means tenants with limited incomes will need a vehicle. Access to the site is 500 meters along an undeveloped road through a riparian area that, if developed, will see 50 to 60 new vehicle trips a day. Additionally, this development will add 48 new water consumers to an established neighbourhood that is less than 50 per cent built-out and already has documented water problems.
There are specific Trust policies on forest fragmentation, protection of water and climate change when it comes to land-use decisions. Nevertheless, this rezoning application is continuing through various stages of the approval process and we are being told it is “generally consistent” with official community plan and Trust policies.
Sadly, we are seeing two issues in conflict, both of which matter greatly to many islanders: the desire to preserve and protect our environment while building a healthy community. But we can’t build healthy communities without preserving and protecting the natural environment and resources upon which those communities depend. Last year’s State of the Islands Report showed that Gabriola, Hornby and Mayne are already at or near the “acceptable threshold for ecosystem health.”
If the needs of the community — which often result in increased density — are considered equally with environmental concerns and First Nations cultural heritage, my experience on Galiano foretells a future where Trust policies get lip service while development and ecosystem degradation march on.
The writer is a Galiano Island resident.
Since the author has copied the bulk of her letter to the editor from here: https://www.saanichnews.com/opinion/letter-gulf-islands-environment-being-sacrificed-for-development/ as this viewpoint piece, I’ll copy and paste my comment on that piece. The fact of the matter is that the author is cherry picking and misrepresenting information, especially ignoring facts that are uncomfortable or refute her position. No one is asking the Trust to clearcut old growth forest for sprawling complexes of condos to which dozens of residents will be motoring back and forth several times a day. We’re talking about 12 units of well-thought-out affordable housing on 5 acres, unlike her private waterfront home, again multiple acres, on which she literally cleared forest to protect a meadow view. Anyway, here is my original comment:
2 hectares = 5 acres. How many acres did the folks in the neighbouring strata clear for their houses?
How convenient to leave out that the only reason the land your strata occupies could be rezoned residential was to put aside this land for affordable housing!
How convenient to leave out that water was determined not to be an issue by an expert hydrologist! How convenient to leave out that many of the neighbouring properties have air bnb accommodations using up water as well as the fact that single residency properties use more resources (electricity, land etc.) than denser residences.
How convenient to call the quashing of this motion a “quick dismissal” when you and your neighbours have spent the last few years doing everything in your power to make affordable housing plans in the area stagnate, demanding incessant, extraneous reporting that no developer of the waterfront homes you live in has to provide, straining our residents’ resources so you can have your idyllic property.
How convenient to call it a heritage forest rather than a community forest made up of 2nd and 3rd growth trees, quickly dismissing that this forestry lot was put aside for this exact purpose in return for rezoning the lot you now live on – a process that was also overseen by the Trust you are deriding now.
Where did you get the idea that there would be 50-60 new car trips per day for these TWELVE units of housing? Have you counted the car trips on your stretch of private road, the road you gate off so that other island residents can’t visit south cable beach by car? Did you account for all the airbnb guests going to and fro?
How many acres of coastal douglas fir did you chop down for your own home? Why do you get to live on a sprawling acreage while others go homeless because you are holding up such an important initiative?
And finally, how DARE you, as a land-owning white woman, invoke Indigenous rights as a way to prop up your classist beliefs. You cannot treat Indigenous folks as some kind of a monolith who you can pull out to say “see, environmentalism matters” as if they are not real people living their real lives in the here and now, sometimes fighting for the environment, sometimes fighting for affordable housing, sometimes staying at the airbnb down the street from you.
The writer of this article is doing her best to use the media to further her agenda of blocking the construction of affordable housing in her area because it threatens her personal preferences. Make no mistake, this supposed environmentalist writer cut down dozens and dozens of Coastal Douglas Fir trees on her property. The area she writes of was slated for affordable housing as a condition of land use, which allowed her to purchase her private property, which she was allowed to develop without pre-approval or community consultation. There is now a list of three hydrogeologists, a Registered Professional Biologist, a wastewater engineer, and multiple professional planners who have examined and approved of this plan for a total of 12 housing units on a paved road in the more populated end of Galiano island where everyone has been able to get around without organized transit for years. I believe this writer is pulling the environmentalism card when she really is just a privileged NIMBY.
Several reputable scientists-hydrologists, biologists etc have deemed the site suitable. Folks can see this for what is is— more drawbridge thinking from folks who would have the islands become nothing more than B.C.’s answer to the Hamptons. The Trust doesn’t buy it. The public doesn’t buy it. If clearing lots for building is “degradation” for affordable housing and “preserving meadow views” for private homeowners, then your environmentalism is a cloak for NIMBYISM. The majority of the small opposition to the project all live close by. The author has publicly suggested multiple other sites for the units without any environmental study.