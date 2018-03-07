Viewpoint: Sunrise, Sunset – Weather forecasting foibles irritate

By DOUGLAS A. REID

Weather forecasters are among the most congenial people I know. They are almost always cheerful and perky and no doubt they are dutiful to their parents. They also drive me nuts.

Apparently they consider it a tour de force if they can complete 12 minutes of airtime without once using those good older terms — rain or snow — which are nouns of strength; instead it is always showers or flurries which are vague and weak. And why do they persist in telling us the immediate outlook for Jacksonville, Florida? If it is necessary to fill the 12 minutes, why not slow their patter to, say, half the speed of sound? Yet my biggest puzzlement remains.

Why do these attractive people think we all live in population centres of the same name? That name of course, is “area.” Every single town and city is Area. In earlier times we had Vancouver, Victoria, Kamloops and Calgary. Now we have Vancouver Area, Victoria Area, Kamloops Area and Calgary Area. But hey, maybe the weather people are on to something.

Could it be that the people who live on the south side of Vancouver’s Oak Street Bridge cannot figure out that their weather will be no different from those who live on the north side? This being the case, then of course it is better to say Vancouver Area, since those folks on the south side have the IQ of a blueberry muffin. My all-time favourite slip along these lines was one for which I had been in wait. It was bound to arrive and it was delivered for me this past spring.

The supreme moment was supplied by a lady CBC forecaster. This is what she said, verbatim: “Continuing showers are expected for the Vancouver Area area.” The first “area” is capitalized because she has used it to function as part of the proper noun and the second area becomes an adjectival noun.

This “area” business needs to be deep-sixed, although it is to be noticed that lately “area” is now and then being replaced by “region.” But hang on. Sooner or later you will be treated to a new and fuller name. Perhaps the Victoria Region region.

Finally, it is wonderful that, according to weather forecasters, all we are capable of responding to with happy faces is a forecast of a steady 20-degree temperatures with the giant orb dominating the heavens all in a cloudless blue sky. I enjoy this kind of weather too, but not unendingly day after day. Those whose idea this is of great weather ought to travel to Phoenix, or somewhere in the Caribbean, where blasting, baking heat hardly ever abates.

I like weather — not climate. I do not wish rain and wind and storms every day, but when the clouds thicken and darken and release their cooling gift, I am content. I am happy for Mother Earth, her creatures and her plants. And I am happy for me.

I can taken an invigorating walk in the rain in Channel Ridge. Here the environment takes on a deep luminescent green colour and I revel in it. Later, at home, I can relax in a window seat with a stein of hot chocolate in one hand and a Sherlock Holmes mystery in the other hand. Later still, while slowly submersing myself in sleep, I will listen to the rhythmic tattoo of the rain on the roof.

Life is not waiting for the storm to pass; it is about learning to dance in the rain.

The writer is a Salt Spring resident.