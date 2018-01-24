Viewpoint: Protection urged for wild salmon

By JOE AKERMAN

Despite massive winter storms, corporate intimidation and multiple legal challenges for the last 154 days, members of the Kwakwaka’wakw Indigenous Nations of the Broughton Archipelago are continuing to take turns occupying and monitoring the controversial Atlantic open-net cage feedlots in the territories east of Alert Bay on northern Vancouver Island.

The Mamalilikala, ‘Namgis, Ławit’sis, Da’naxda’xw, Ma’amtagila and four tribes of the Musgamagw Dzawada’enuxw came together in August 2017 to protect the various species of keystone Pacific wild salmon by taking direct action against at least 24 feedlots which have continued to operate without their consent for the last 30 years.

The occupations of Swanson Island, led by Hereditary Chief Earnest Alfred, and Midsummer “fish” farms, led by Kwak’wula women Molina Dawson and Karissa Glendale began a few short weeks after Canada celebrated the 150th anniversary of confederation, marked by the commitment of federal and provincial governments calling for a new era of nation-to-nation relationships and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. Both provincial and federal governments have officially endorsed of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People, which upholds the authority of Indigenous people to free, prior and informed consent regarding use of land or resources within their territories.

Independent biologist Dr. Alexandra Morton has been studying the impacts of farmed salmon on wild salmon populations for decades, and says the feedlots found along migratory routes pose an untenable threat to the wild fishery.

With fish farm tenures up for renewal in June 2018, many hope the NDP will make good on a promise made on the campaign trail and take action to allow wild salmon to rebound to stable numbers. “Any strategy for aquaculture must put a priority on the protection of wild salmon, collaborate with First Nations and acknowledge their interests,” read a statement from Horgan’s office posted online.

Premier John Horgan and several NDP ministers are meeting on Jan. 30 in Vancouver with elected and hereditary leaders from eight Kwakwaka’wakw Nations who are united in their longstanding opposition to open-net cage feedlots. Once again local Indigenous leaders will share their longstanding opposition to open-net fish farms on their collective territories, and call for the removal of the feedlots operating without consent on their territories.

The blatant disregard for the health of coastal marine species and ecosystems demonstrated by the growing operations of Norwegian-owned multi-nationals Marine Harvest, Cermaq and Greig is unacceptable. Up and down the coast, eco and sport fishery tourism industries, commercial fishing and the cultural identity, rights and indispensable food source of local Indigenous communities who are continuing tens of thousands of years of dependence on wild salmon are all negatively affected.

Join us at 7:30 p.m. at the Salt Spring Public Library on Tuesday, Jan. 30 for a first-hand account of the challenges, successes and complexities of holding down 150-plus days of occupation and awareness of the last stand for wild salmon.

Another way to get involved is to phone or write a letter expressing your views on the upcoming decision by Premier John Horgan, whether to renew the five-year fish farm leases in Kwakwaka’wakw territory that expire in June. Write John.Horgan.MLA@leg.bc.ca or call 250-391-2801.

The writer is a Salt Spring resident who has been involved in the Broughton Archipelago occupation.