Viewpoint: Precious water preservation ideas

By JIM STANDEN

I have total appreciation of the North Salt Spring Waterworks and the efforts they make to manage our limited water supply. I am a customer and I really appreciate what they do and especially their bi-monthly reports, statistics, charts and the conservation education and the other tools they make available. A class act.

I do, however, think that there may be opportunities for water management and conservation that could be considered. I have heard desalinization mentioned in the past to augment our water needs and I understand this is becoming a less expensive solution. Perhaps it could be considered?

Maybe deploy shade balls on a portion of the lake (not all I would think, as it is a nice lake to play on), as is done in some of the reservoirs in drought-stricken California. The balls are a tested technology which prevent algae formation and reduce evaporation (from what I understand, evaporation is our biggest water use). Sounds like a crazy initiative, but severe challenges can initiate equally severe solutions. Maybe encourage other less intrusive approaches such as promoting additional tree growth around the lake watershed to have the dual effects of slowing the sub-surface water flow and reducing the ground temperature (evaporation again).

But, I have my own perplexing brain teaser. I live on Duck Bay, and throughout much of the year, I have the opportunity to observe the volume of water that traverses Duck Creek from St. Mary Lake to the Pacific Ocean. From the effervescent, almost overwhelming conditions in the winter, to the trickle wandering down the tidal mud flats in late summer, I ponder what it would be like if the stream could be slightly modified for the benefit of all. Are there other examples of successful stream modification? In the winter, when the lake is full, and the stream is gushing, do nothing. In the later spring, when the lake begins to fall, begin a fresh water reclamation process. Allow every drop that traverses the stream today to continue to do so, but add a magic box that captures a portion of the water just before it enters the salt water zone and then pump it back to the lake. The only addition along the stream is a hose allowing the pumped water to be transferred back up the hill. Sounds fanciful, but I’ll just bet a few engineers could fabricate something in short order.

Would this make a difference?

I watch the amount of water and even at the lowest output at the end of summer, I would estimate that amount would, say, fill a bathtub in about five minutes. That is a lot of water. Think how many conservation efforts (reduced watering, not running the tap while brushing teeth, flushing the toilet less) would equate to a filled bathtub every five minutes, 24 hours per day. OK, mine is not a scientific measurement, but I am sure NSSWD can come up with a more accurate estimate. The point is that the water is required to maintain the health of the creek (especially for those coho), but after it hits the ocean, its work is done and it is available for other purposes. So fire it back up to the lake. I imagine this could be done in a very environmentally safe way, and be a test case for other areas with similar challenges.

Could some of these be the forever nirvana solutions? Probably not, but they could be enough to open the door to removing the building moratorium for that much-needed affordable accommodation, and that is a severe problem.

Just thinking outside the waterfall here.

The writer is a Vesuvius resident who cares about the island’s environment.