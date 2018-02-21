Viewpoint: Minimum wage: Opportunity or Armageddon?

By JEREMY MILSOM

Yes, higher minimum wages are coming to some employees and businesses, and conversations on the subject will predictably quote both extremes.

Any change in life or business can be either a challenge or an opportunity, depending on perspective. Here are some win–win possibilities for addressing this latest change from someone who has survived both sides of that equation.

In every transaction there is a buyer and a seller, and when the price changes, behaviour changes! With both parties seeking a “best value” outcome through a price increase; may I suggest that realistic planning is more likely to make this change provide mutually positive outcomes for employees and employers.

Employers

• Understand your needs for employee assistance and create an employment plan if one does not exist. Keep it simple, specific, measurable and specify a financial budget or limits. In the plan, define 1) the needed accomplishments, 2) the specific tasks in a “daily checklist” for each/every employee or function.

• Explain the checklists to every employee and use them and review them every day.

• Ensure that opportunities for multi-tasking and multi-accomplishing are included details.

• Include steps for training or employee progression to a “next level” of responsibility and provide pay incentives for measurable, value-added accomplishments.

• Grow the value, contributions and future of your employees. (You may want to retire someday!)

• Build in feedback and communication mechanisms to ensure that expectations may be fully communicated, understood and later evaluated.

Employees

• Understand that your employer is your customer and is seeking the same “best value” as the final customer of the business does.

• Having a “returning customer” for the employer equates to “keeping your job” for the employee.

• Exceeding your customer’s expectations means doing more than what is asked and required.

• Mirror the traits and behaviours of others who demonstrate what the employer and the final customer want most.

• Strive to be a “value-added” example for the business; it brings that customers back!

• Examples and key-words for “value-added” are: punctuality, reliably completes tasks, positive attitude, smile, eager, well groomed, motivated and eager to learn more.

• Be willing to ask for guidance, support and ways to do more and better.

• Be eager to become more knowledgeable about the business and suggest improvements to benefit employer and final customer.

The workers and employers who will fare the best through any change and challenge will be those who face them “head on,” with creative strategies and the quest for mutually beneficial outcomes. It might be time to plan for the desired outcome. Planning will never let you down!

The writer is vice president of the Salt Spring Chamber of Commerce and a local business owner.