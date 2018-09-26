Viewpoint: Make water a local election issue

By MARIAN HOBBS

The red light went on yesterday.

What we who rely on the Cedar Lane water system have feared since last spring has happened . . . our two wells are at record lows. Our water reservoir, which ideally should hold at 18,000 imperial gallons, has plunged to 16,000, thus triggering all-out-water-belt tightening for 37 households.

Cedar Lane residents have lived water conservation 24/7/365 for decades and we know our aquifer is fragile.

We have protested, at times most loudly, the development of The Cottages (previously known as Bullock Lake Resort), as Cedar Lane shares the same aquifer. Now, with the sudden appearance of Cairns Road greenhouses, it is no wonder we are in a red-light alert! This 16,000-square-foot pot facility also draws from the Cedar Lane aquifer.

CRD urges us, we who consume just 351 litres per household per day (Salt Spring bylaws allow for 1600 litres/per/day) to practise even tighter draconian measures to conserve water. How low can we go?

Cedar Lane Water Service District has an active file with the B.C. Ombudperson. This office is investigating what went on in the past to precipitate our water crisis. Who failed to speak up, to enact stipulations regarding water rights, which would have protected Cedar Lane families from a waterless future. Hopefully, the Ombudsperson will help our commission come to a settlement with CRD and Islands Trust and ensure our existence as a neighbourhood. But . . . on Sept. 22, Cedar Lane water commissioners were made aware of a new looming threat to our already stressed and fragmented aquifer. Salt Spring Islands Trust will meet on Sept. 27 and consider proposed Bylaw 512 “to rezone 405 rural-zoned properties where seasonal cottages are permitted to instead allow full-time rental cottages,” many of which, according to an attached map, will also share the Cedar Lane aquifer.

Many years ago, the late Mike Larmour warned us that our water supply was finite and in need of protection. More recently, reflecting the same concerns, trustee George Grams spoke of capping Salt Spring’s population. Unfortunately, prophets are never welcomed in their own lands, but now we must face the fact that development plus climate change is negatively impacting the viability of our island’s groundwater. At this time, as candidates are putting their names forward to represent us on both Trust and CRD, please challenge these people on their stance to protect this most precious and needed resource. Are they willing to challenge and change archaic bylaws that were enacted by a glance at a map? Are they up to facing off prospective developments of any ilk and demand covenants requiring them to seek “alternative water sources” as we, a longstanding neighbourhood, is now being directed to do? How do they propose to protect water and islanders’ right to an adequate supply of potable water? Make water an issue.

Cedar Lane is the canary in the coalmine. We are paying the price for sins of the past: the failure of elected officials to adapt zoning bylaws as technology and engineering capabilities advanced.

Please, don’t wait for the red light to come on in your neighbourhood.

The writer is a Cedar Lane resident.