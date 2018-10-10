Viewpoint – Industrial upzoning process flawed

By GREG AND HOLLY SLAKOV

Since 2015, when Salt Spring Island Metal Recycling moved to the entrance of Ganges at 251 Fulford-Ganges Rd., it has been operating out of compliance with its land zoning.

This business consists primarily of crushing cars and other metal objects into large recycling bins using an excavator bucket. There is a brand new proposed bylaw amendment that will up-zone this property to allow the present car-crushing and derelict vehicle storage in perpetuity. If you think this seems like a bad idea, read on.

The lot has been zoned Industrial 1 (In1) for many years. This zoning allows “collection of recyclable materials, excluding (our italics) outdoor sorting and storage.” To allow outdoor sorting and storage, the highest level of industrial zoning (In4) must be obtained. Most islanders will know that the crushing is conducted outside. The resulting noise and ground vibration has to be experienced to be appreciated, but the visual impact is apparent for all.

Ideally, this business would be conducted far from any residentially zoned land, but given that it is located prominently in a residential neighbourhood 400 metres from town on the main artery, surely the business should be required to conduct its operations indoors as per its zoning. This would mitigate the horrible noise, and the derelict cars and other unsightly refuse would be removed from plain view. It is disconcerting to note that the Trust planners recommended against the proposed upzoning, yet the Local Trust Committee (LTC) overrode this recommendation.

Since about 2010, there has been a review of our entire industrial land base, with many meetings and requests for input to help shape the future of industrial zoning on the island. The plan for this lot’s zoning has been to merely change its name from In1 to GE1 (General Employment 1). Suddenly, two months ago on Aug. 16, after discussion with the business owner, the LTC proposed upzoning the lot to GE1(e), which states:

“In addition to the principal uses permitted in the GE1 zone the following uses are also permitted: (a) Vehicle and other metal dismantling and recycling (b) Outdoor storage of derelict vehicles (c) Laundromat.”

This new zoning will apply to no other property on Salt Spring. None of our group of concerned neighbours was contacted about this drastic change until Sept. 29. We find this lack of consultation and transparency unjust and very upsetting.

Time is short. A community information meeting and a public hearing will be held this Tuesday, Oct. 16 at Meaden Hall (Royal Canadian Legion, downstairs). The information meeting starts at 5 p.m. and the hearing starts at 7:30 p.m.

This hearing is the very last time that a member of the public can express their opinion on this matter to the LTC and have it officially heard before this bylaw is passed. Tell the Trust this is not the time for haste; let’s take the time to get this right once and for all. You may express your concern by writing to the Local Trust Committee at ssiinfo@islandstrust.bc.ca, or better yet write your letter and bring it to the Legion on Oct. 16. Thank you for your concern.

The writers live on Alders Avenue, about 100 meters from the car-crushing site.