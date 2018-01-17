Viewpoint: Indigenous rights are human rights

By the Library Indigenous Series Committee

Salt Spring Islanders can feel good about the sustained support we gave to local First Nations in stopping the desecration of their sacred burial ground on Grace Islet three years ago.

But now we need to ask: has any progress been made in the workings of government, the B.C. Archaeology Branch or the Islands Trust so that such a travesty does not reoccur?

Canada is finally a signatory to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, a document cited by the recent report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission as the framework needed in order to rectify the structural injustices against Indigenous peoples of Canada, to bring healing within and between communities and to move towards real reconciliation.

It’s time we came to know the UN Declaration, with its global scope, detail and clarity, especially now that the B.C. government has committed to its implementation. We must call upon Parliament to support the private member’s Bill C-262 tabled by MP Romeo Saganash and seconded by our MP Elizabeth May to bring the articles of the UN Declaration into law.

The fundamental rights of Indigenous peoples of the Salish Sea are the practice and maintenance of their traditional culture, including the traditional harvest of food and cultural materials, as well as access to and protection of their cultural sites. The fact of European settler development, the devastating impact of sheer numbers of foreign immigration (that’s us), not to mention the over-harvesting of the resources of the Salish Sea, has not extinguished these rights nor absolved our governments (again, that’s us) from the responsibility to honour them.

The place we call home, where we work and play, raise families and which we love for its serene beauty, biodiversity and healing spirit is unceded First Nations territory: the peoples who have lived around the Salish Sea for millennia never gave up their lands and waters — not to the Hudson’s Bay Company, the Colony of Vancouver Island or to Canada under Confederation.

Successive rulings of the Supreme Court of Canada have made it clear that it is up to governments at all levels to negotiate resolution to these issues of rights and title to the land. Taking steps towards engagement and reconciliation with First Nations is overdue — and comes with a price tag — but it must be done.

The events and displays at the Salt Spring Public Library this month are meant to bring home the issues and inalienable rights of Indigenous people covered in the UN Declaration. As Grand Chief Stewart Phillip has stated, “Indigenous rights are human rights” and cannot be brushed aside.

Tonight, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m., our MLA Adam Olsen will speak about the implications of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. This coming Saturday morning, Jan. 20, First Nations elders and knowledge keepers will speak on their continuous connections to the Gulf Islands starting at 10 a.m. On Jan. 23 is a presentation on the Xwaaqw’um Project at Burgoyne Bay, and Jan. 30 is about the threat to wild salmon by open-net fish farms; both are evening events starting at 7:30 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to attend and become more informed on these important issues.

Library series organizing committee members are Phil Vernon, Donna Martin, Jean Wilkinson, Maureen Milburn and Ellie Parks.