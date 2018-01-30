Viewpoint: Homage to moderation

By DOUGLAS A. REID

“Moderation is a wiser course than zealotry.” Marcus Tullius Cicero

As I write this, I am listening to a televised newscast in which a woman accuses a man of sexual misbehaviour some decades earlier. This man is a high-profile newsperson himself.

More women add to the number of allegations and the unravelling of another career begins. The issue at hand is only the latest of several similar events which involve newsmen, athletes, judges, actors, and on it goes.

Questions are raised. What are we to think? Are we to believe old and unproven charges accurately describe what occurred so long ago? Is it likely or even possible that these women are merely seeking the limelight?

I, for one, believe the women. In any case, some of the men have admitted the truth of the charges. And that sort of personal experience is not pleasant to make public. These men have been grievously accused and grievously will they pay. That said, I do find one complication and one mitigating factor.

First, the complication. Just what are we talking about here? A swift pat on the rear? Serious groping? When the nature and extent of the inappropriate behaviour is factored, one size does not fit all. Each case should be viewed in the light of its own separate and unique circumstances.

The dynamic between the accused and the accuser is all too often an uneven one. But the extent of this disparity varies. Sometimes those involved may be co-workers where the vulnerability of the woman is certainly somewhat compromised. It is the true predators of the world who most need to be, pardon the pun, “exposed.”

And, as I mentioned above, there is also a mitigating factor.

Western societies encourage, or at least tolerate, their women and nubile young ladies to dress provocatively — mini skirts, off-the-shoulder dresses, deep cleavage garments — all of them designed to inflame the male of the species. This contrasts tellingly with the mores of other cultures. Examine peoples from history or those of our own time and the same lack of modesty is not evident. Just this week I drove past a group of mid-teen girls wearing the uniform of a private school in Vancouver’s well-to-do Kerrisdale district. Every pleated skirt they were wearing reached short of their knees and at least one terminated at mid-thigh.

Mind you, there is the other extreme.

Muslim women, generally speaking, wear the hajib or the burka. The hajib covers the wearer’s head, neck and shoulders. The burka effectively shrouds a woman’s entire body, rendering it a shapeless mass. Clearly this sort of haute couture is not likely to stir the blood of any man. And as a member of that poor besieged gender, I say, “Yuk.”

The tarts of the West are just as easy to reject as are the pseudo nuns of Islam. Whatever has happened to the art of balance in this age of extremes?

The writer is a Salt Spring resident.