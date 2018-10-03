Viewpoint: Hard choices lie ahead for island

By FRANTZ ATTORP

As the local election draws near, there is a growing sense in the community that Salt Spring is at a crossroads. We are faced with many pressing matters, all of which will test our commitment to the “preserve and protect” mandate of the Islands Trust.

There is empirical evidence that we are already over-stretching the natural resources of the island. Engineering reports have prompted the North Salt Spring Waterworks District to declare a moratorium on many new connections. Since over half the island’s population gets its water from NSSWD, the assessment that we have reached the limits of supply capacity on both St. Mary Lake and Maxwell Lake is sobering news.

The Cedar Lane Water Commission, meanwhile, has raised serious concern with the CRD regarding groundwater levels in their wells. And there is salt water intrusion in some wells in the north end of the island, again pointing to excessive groundwater consumption leading to terminal decline in the quality of water in some aquifers.

The Trust’s existing zoning regulations fail to recognize that we are stretching our fresh water resources beyond sustainable levels. Our OCP currently permits further subdivision and development on a significant scale. If all lots were built on as permitted by Bylaw 355, our population would grow from around 10,600 full-time residents to over 17,000. That’s a two thirds increase!

It would be a betrayal of the Trust’s mandate if the agency were to knowingly permit development that leads to a population increase our fragile environment cannot sustain. Therefore, a moratorium on further development in those areas where we are overstretching natural resources needs to be declared. Downzoning is an option that must be seriously considered.

Water scarcity raises questions about the policy of densifying Ganges, the target destination for a number of affordable housing projects. Ganges obtains its fresh water from both St. Mary Lake and Maxwell Lake.

While the needs of the disadvantaged cannot be ignored, it’s important to remember that the Trust’s primary mandate is environmental preservation and protection. When social and environmental responsibilities clash, there should be a thorough review involving the Trust, CRD, Community Services, BC Housing and our MLA. Hard choices may lie ahead.

There must be a parallel effort to address the problem of the growing number of homeless and itinerant people who arrive without jobs or accommodation, and who seek refuge in tents, trailers and other substandard housing. (How long before a campfire turns into a forest fire?) The calls by some in the community for a moratorium on bylaw enforcement of illegal dwellings will only lead to an explosion of unsafe, environmentally damaging housing across the island. Policies to prevent this are urgently needed.

It must be noted that the Trust’s main tool is zoning—a power originally bestowed to put the brakes on development and prevent the spread of villages like the infamous Magic Lake Estates on Pender Island. The Trust cannot borrow money, buy land or construct buildings. All such projects and undertakings must be left to other agencies.

The Trust is currently working on Bylaw 512, which targets about 400 lots and would allow year-round occupancy of secondary dwellings that are commonly rented as B&Bs or seasonal cottages. While this might seem like a silver bullet, there is no guarantee it will increase the stock of affordable housing units as landowners may decide short-term rentals are more profitable. The Trust can only open the door to desired outcomes; it cannot force anyone to walk through.

Deciding who to vote for on Oct. 20 is not easy, but one thing we can do is listen for candidates who have an in-depth understanding of the issues affecting the community, ideas for possible solutions, and, above all, an unwavering commitment to the protection of this unique and special place we call home.

The writer is a Salt Spring resident.